Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2021 is observed on June 13 (Monday). The day also marks the commemoration of Chabeel Day. Both the observances take place in remembrance of the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev Ji. As we remember the great saint, here's a collection of Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab 2021 images, HD wallpapers, quotes and messages to share with your family and friends. You will also find 'Chabeel Day' wallpapers to exchange with your loved ones. It is associated with the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji as a way to spread positive messages of love and unity in society.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Photo Credits: SikhPressAssociation)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Of All the Religions, the Best Religion Is To Repeat God’s Name and To Do Pious Deeds. Of All the Religion Rites, the Best Rite Is To Remove the Filth of Evil Intellect by Association With the Saints.

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Photo Credits: Twitter)

WhatsApp Message Reads: According to the Karma of Past Actions, One’s Destiny Unfolds, Even Though Everyone Wants To Be So Lucky.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Don’t Create Enmity With Anyone As God Is Within Everyone.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: By the Grace of God, I Am Cured of the Disease of Egotism, and Death No Longer Terrifies Me.

Chabeel Day HD Wallpapers

Chabeel day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chabeel Day HD Images

Chabeel (Photo Credits: File Image)

