The Golden Temple was illuminated on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday, November 27. A fireworks display also took place at the Gurudwara on the 554th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. Devotees were seen offering prayers at the Gurudwara, where they also lit lamps on this occasion. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Celebration: Golden Temple Illuminated on Occasion of Gurpurab (Watch Video).

Fireworks Adorn Sky Around Golden Temple

#WATCH | Punjab | Firecrackers light up the sky in Amritsar, Golden Temple illuminated on the occasion of the 554th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. pic.twitter.com/qoYScSTmxL — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

