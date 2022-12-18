According to the Hebrew calendar, Hanukkah is an eight-day festival celebrated on the 25th day of Kislev. The Jewish observance is marked by lighting the candles of a candelabrum with nine branches, commonly called a menorah or hanukkiah, singing traditional songs, reciting prayers, and eating fried delicacies and dairy products. Hanukkah 2022 will start on Sunday, 18 December and will culminate on Monday, 26 December. To mark the Festival of Lights, here's our collection of Happy Hanukkah 2022 messages, HD images, quotes and SMS. Hanukkah 2022 Dates: Know All About the History, Significance and the Celebrations of the Jewish Festival

Hanukkah 2022 Messages

Hanukkah 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: With Sparkling Candles and Renewed Faith, We Celebrate Our Old Tradition. Sending My Best Wishes on the Occasion of Hanukkah.

Happy Hanukkah 2022 HD Wallpapers

Hanukkah 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: May This Hanukkah Be the Brightest and the Happiest for You and Bring You Eternal Joy and Smiles. Happy Hanukkah!

Hanukkah 2022 Quotes

Hanukkah 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Get Showered With the Choicest Blessings of the Almighty To Make It a Hanukkah To Remember Forever. Happy Hanukkah!

Hanukkah 2022 Good Wishes

Hanukkah 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Let Us Make the Most of the Hanukkah Celebrations by Letting Go of All Those That Demotivate Us and Embracing Those That Inspire Us. Happy Hanukkah.

Hanukkah 2022 Greetings

Hanukkah 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Brightness of Each and Every Candle That You Light in These Eight Nights Spread Love, Happiness and Glory in Your Home and Fill Your Heart With Contentment. Happy Hanukkah to You.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)