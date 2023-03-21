As per the Lunisolar Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri is considered Hindu New Year. Chaitra Navratri is the second most popular Navaratri celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra and is celebrated for nine days long. During the celebration, nine different forms of Goddess Durga are Worshipped. In 2023, Chaitra Navratri will be marked from Wednesday, March 22, to Thursday, March 30. As the nine-day long celebration is about to start, here are some Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023 wishes, greetings, HD images and wallpaper, quotes and SMS that you can share and seek the blessing of Goddess Durga. Hindu New Year 2023 Chaitra Navratri Start and End Dates: When Is Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know All 9 Forms of Durga and Significance.

