Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before Deepavali festival in India. However, this year, Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali falls on the same day, that is, October 24, Monday. Choti Diwali is also called Naraka Chaturdashi when people indulge in early morning celebrations and festivities that follow on this day. As per the Hindu literature, it was on this day that demon Narakasur was killed by Krishna and Satyabhama, However, Kali Chaudas and Bhoot Chaturdashi must not be confused with Naraka Chaturdashi, also called Roop Chaudas. Meanwhile, celebrate the day by sending Choti Diwali wishes, Shubh Deepavali greetings, WhatsApp messages & quotes to dear ones. Get Happy Choti Diwali 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free download online.

