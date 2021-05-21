Good Morning and a very happy International Tea Day 2021! Today is the day for tea lovers to rejoice and send each other greetings. Every year on May 21, International Tea Day is observed and the day celebrates tea, one of the most loved beverages. Right from Green tea, Black tea, Herbal tea, Oolong, White tea, Fermented tea to Yellow tea, the aromatic beverage has so many flavours that tea lovers obsess over. Share some of the best Happy International Tea Day 2021 Good Morning messages, greetings, GM HD Images with quotes, Tea Day wishes, Morning GIFs, WhatsApp stickers, Chai pics & Telegram photos to celebrate the day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Day, New Heights, New Beginnings, New You! To the Person Refreshing You New, Wishing You Good Morning!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Waking Up Beside You in Our Beautiful Dream House and Having a Cup of Tea Is Like Shot of the Movie, I Love You. Good Morning Honey!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Morning Sweetheart, Hope You Have an Amazing Day Ahead and Enjoy Every Bit of the Work You Do, I Love You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Having a Sweet Morning, a Cup of Tea, a Day With Your Loved Ones Is What Sets Your “Good Morning” Have a Nice Day!

