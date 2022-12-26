The Kwanzaa festival was established by American Maulana Karenga and created during the aftermath of the Watts riots as a specifically African-American holiday. The goal of this celebration was to give blacks an alternative to the existing Christmas holiday and also to give them an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history. This day celebrates the seven principles of Kwanzaa or Nguzo Saba. It is a tradition to include children in the ceremonies during Kwanzaa to give respect and gratitude to ancestors. Share these Happy Kwanzaa 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Winter Holidays Around Christmas Time: From Hanukkah to Kwanzaa, Festivals Other Than Xmas Celebrated During the Holiday Season and Their Significance.

