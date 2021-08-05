Sawan Shivratri 2021 will be celebrated by the Lord Shiva devotees across the nation on August 6. Devotees observe a strict fast on the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri. Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha of the holy Hindu month of Shravan or Sawan. So to celebrate the holy festival of Sawan Shivratri 2021 one can send the latest Lord Shiva greetings, wishes, images, quotes and WhatsApp messages to their friends and family.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)