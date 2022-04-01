It is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on the pious occasion of Ugadi. This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 2. Ugadi is basically New Year according to the Luni-Solar calendar. People from every sphere of society enjoy the day by wearing new clothes, drawing Kolam rangoli designs, decorating homes with torans and gorging on delicious delicacies. Moreover, to share greetings for the day, we have compiled HD images, quotes, messages, wishes and SMS. Ugadi 2022 Rangoli Designs & Muggulu Images: Easy Kolam With Dots and Freehand Ugadi Rangoli To Brighten Up Your Home for the Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

Happy Telugu New Year 2022 SMS

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Ugadi 2022. Welcome This New Year With Anticipation, New Hopes and Eagerness.

Ugadi 2022 HD Images

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Negativities Shun Away, and Your Life Is Filled With Lots of Happiness and Nothing but Just Love. Wish You a Very Happy Telugu New Year 2022.

Happy Ugadi 2022 Wishes

Ugadi 2022 HD Wallpaper (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: As the First Day of the New Year Dawns, I Pray for Your Well-Being, Good Health, Peace and Happiness. Have a Very Happy Ugadi and a Great New Year.

Yugadi Greetings

Ugadi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Hardships May Come, but God Will Be There To Help You. Wishing You and Your Dear Family a Very Happy and Prosperous Telugu New Year 2022

Ugadi 2022 Wallpaper

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, May Your Enemies Become Friends, the Darkness of Negativity Fade Away From Your Life, and You Discover a New Happy Person Within You. Happy Ugadi 2022.

Ugadi 2022 Wishes: Messages, Greetings, Images and WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate Telugu New Year

