Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 will be observed on November 6 and usually falls one day before Dev Deepawali, which is also called the Diwali of Gods. It’s observed in Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya and parts of Maharashtra. Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped on the same day during this festival, which is a rare occurrence. Although, worshippers of Lord Vishnu prefer the Nishita time or the Hindu midnight to worship him by chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama or the thousand names of Lord Vishnu and offering him a thousand lotuses. Worshippers of Lord Shiva, on the other hand, prefer to worship him the next day at dawn or Arunodaya with an early morning holy dip at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. Here are Happy Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 greetings, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Lord Vishnu images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with your loved ones on this day. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Puja Rituals of the Festival Dedicated to Worshipping Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

