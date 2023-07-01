Van Mahotsav 2023 is a festival dedicated to forest conservation and tree plantation. Van Mahotsav 2023 is celebrated from July 1 to July 7. Van Mahotsav is celebrated across India to encourage tree plantation and conservation. Here are HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings to share on Van Mahotsav 2023. Send your friends and family these Van Mahotsav 2023 HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings to wish them a very Happy Van Mahotsav 2023. Van Mahotsav: Everything You Need to Know About This Celebration Dedicated to Forest Conservation and Tree Plantation.

Wish you all a very Happy Van Mahotsav 2023!

