It’s always a good time to be grateful for everything you have and everyone in your life, and that is the message behind World Gratitude Day 2022. The idea of celebrating this day came from the director of the UN meditation group, Sri Chinmoy. The first World Gratitude Day was marked at the headquarters of the UN Meditation Group in New York on September 21, 1977, which is also the date on which this day is observed every year. This special day is all about spreading love and gratitude, not just because the other person feels good about being appreciated, but also because it will make you feel much better about everything in your life. As they say, count your blessings, and that’s exactly what Gratitude Day teaches us to do. On the occasion of this World Gratitude Day 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online with all your loved ones. World Gratitude Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and All You Need To Learn About The Appreciation Day

