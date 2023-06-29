Hari Raya Haji 2023 Wishes & Eid al-Adha Mubarak Images: Muslims all throughout the world commemorate Hari Raya Haji or Eid al-Adha to recall Ibrahim's readiness to be faithful to Allah by sacrificing his own son Ishmael. Hari Raya Haji, often called the Festival of Sacrifice, occurs on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijja, which begins 70 days after the holy month of Ramadan. As we celebrate the Muslim festival, here are some wishes, greetings, messages, images, and wallpapers for you to share with your friends and family. Eid al-Adha 2023 Wishes: Greetings, Messages and Images to Celebrate the 'Festival of Sacrifice'.

Wishes and Greetings for Hari Raya Haji 2023

Eid-al-Adha 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Big Eid Celebration! Cherish Every Moment of This Beautiful Festival and May All Your Dreams Come True Soon.

Eid-al-Adha 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Eternal Peace From Heaven Embrace Your Life on The Occasion of Feast of Sacrifice and Fill It With Uncountable Blessings. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid-al-Adha 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Eid al-Adha. May the Barakah of Allah (SWT) Usher Your Life With Abundant Happiness, Wealth, and the Immaculate Joy On The Day of Big Eid.

Eid-al-Adha 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Joyous Occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, May Allah Fulfil All Your Wishes and Fill Your Heart With Positivity, Your Soul With Love, and Your Mind With Wisdom.

Eid-al-Adha 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Ease Your Hardships & Troubles and Shower You With Loads of Peace and Prosperity on The Holy Festival. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

