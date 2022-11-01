Haryana Day 2022 falls on November 1, Tuesday. With so many Indian states celebrating their foundation day on the same date, Haryana also observes the regional holiday on its formation day. In 1966, the State of Haryana, called the 'Land of Gods', was carved out of East Punjab on a linguistic basis. Haryana Day is marked with incredible joy in the state which celebrates its rich culture and heritage on this annual day. So, observe Haryana Formation Day by sending Happy Haryana Day wishes, Happy Haryana Day greetings, WhatsApp messages and posters to your friends and family. Download Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free online. Haryana Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings and Messages: Share Haryana Foundation Day Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on Indian State Formation Day.

Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Haryana Formation Day 2022 (File Image)

Haryana Day Posters

Haryana Day 2022 (File Image)

Messages for Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2022

Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2022 (File Image)

Haryana Formation Day 2022 Photos

Haryana Formation Day 2022 (File Image)

Haryana Foundation Day Slogans

Haryana Foundation Day 2022 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)