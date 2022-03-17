The festival of joy and vibrant colours, Holi is considered the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali, and the celebrations last for two days. The first day will be celebrated as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan i.e. on Thursday 17 March and Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi will be observed on Friday, 18 March. Holi is a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. The festival is observed in a variety of ways and traditions across India. But the essence and motive to spread happiness and joy are the same everywhere. But the major footfalls can be seen in Uttar Pradesh, where people come to enjoy the Lath Maar Holi of Vrindavan and Brij ki Holi. Happy Choti Holi 2022 Images & Holika Dahan HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Messages and Facebook Status for Family and Friends.

The Holi celebration starts in Barsana and Nandgaon, picks up in Vrindavan, and then culminates in Mathura. In Vrindavan, Phoolwali Holi is celebrated with flowers at Banke Bihari Temple, where people throw flower petals and kesar at each other. Moreover, at Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan, widows get dressed up in colourful attire and enjoy the festival in full spirits. The idols of Krishna is dressed in white cloth and devotes dance to the tunes of bhajans and devotional Holi music while playing with gulal and powder colours. Apart from this celebration, for an entire week, one can explore the festival by visiting major Krishna Temple in Mathura and Vrindavan. The Gulal-Kund in Braj is also another interesting place to celebrate Vrindavan Holi. Holika Dahan 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Not Wearing White to Newly-Wed Couple Rituals, Everything You Need to Know Before Rangwali Holi.

Furthermore, you can't miss the famous and traditional Lath Maar Holi of Barsana. The Lath Maar Holi is also referred Holi of sticks that are celebrated in the twin towns of Barsana and Nandgaon. Nandgaon has a reference in religious texts as the place where Krishna spent most of his childhood days. Check out some how people celebrated the colourful festival in Uttar Pradesh below:

Lath Maar Holi 2022

Phoolo Waali Holi 2022

Holi Scenes In Uttar Pradesh

Drop Colours Not Bombs . Brij Holi 2022 , Barsana India . Beautiful Chaos on the occasion of Lath Maar Holi at Shri Radha Rani Temple . Radhe Radhe #happyholipic.twitter.com/PpHCNyqAK4 — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth (@ompsyram) March 14, 2022

