Searching for the latest Independence Day 2021 images and HD wallpapers to share them with your family and friends this 15th of August. Well, we have got you covered. As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, we bring you a collection of new and best Independence Day 2021 wishes, messages, SMS in English and Hindi, tricolour photos, patriotic quotes, desh-bhakti Shayari, WhatsApp status, Facebook GIFs and so much more to celebrate the spirit of patriotism. Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas is celebrated every year as a national holiday in India to observe the country's independence from the United Kingdom on 15th August 1947. Best Independence Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Send Swatantrata Diwas HD Images, Patriotic Quotes, SMS and GIFs on August 15.

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day Here’s Wishing Our Dreams of a New Tomorrow Come True! May Your Independence Day Day Be Filled With Patriotic Spirit!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Forget the Sacrifice of Our Freedom Fighters Who Formed This Country. Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Remember– United We Stand, Divided We Fall. Independence Day Is a Reminder for Us That We All Are Indians First. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Salute the Martyrs for the Sacrifices They Made and Thank Them for Giving Us Our Freedom. Happy Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Independence Day Is the Time To Rethink Who We Are and How We Got Here. Jai Hind!

