International Children’s Day is annually celebrated on June 1 in many countries. The special day is dedicated to honouring children and raise awareness of children's rights. In India, Children’s Day is observed on November 14 to honour former Indian Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Then, you have World Children’s Day or Universal Children’s Day is observed on November 20. However, various nations mostly Communist and post-Communist countries observe International Children’s Day on June 1 as International Day for Protection of Children.

Here's wishing all the children a very Happy International Children's Day 2021! You too can wish them with our collection of International Children’s Day 2021 greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes about children and childhood, images and HD wallpapers and so on.

International Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Earth Reveals Its Innocence Through the Smiles of Children. A Very Warm Wish for All the Children on This Special Day. Happy International Children’s Day!

International Children's Day wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Children Are the Flowers From Heaven. Let’s Make This World a Safe and Enjoyable Place for Our Kids. Happy International Children’s Day.

Happy Children’s Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Every Child Should Grow With Love and Care. Let’s Make the Lives of the Little One’s Happy and Healthy.

Happy Children’s Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: A Warm Wishes for All the Children Worldwide on This Special Day. Happy Children’s Day!

