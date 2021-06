International Childrenā€™s Day is annually celebrated on June 1 in many countries. The special day is dedicated to honouring children and raise awareness of children's rights. In India, Childrenā€™s Day is observed on November 14 to honour former Indian Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Then, you have World Childrenā€™s Day or Universal Childrenā€™s Day is observed on November 20. However, various nations mostly Communist and post-Communist countries observe International Childrenā€™s Day on June 1 as International Day for Protection of Children.

Here's wishing all the children a very Happy International Children's Day 2021! You too can wish them with our collection of International Childrenā€™s Day 2021 greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes about children and childhood, images and HD wallpapers and so on.

International Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Earth Reveals Its Innocence Through the Smiles of Children. A Very Warm Wish for All the Children on This Special Day. Happy International Childrenā€™s Day!

International Children's Day wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads:Ā Children Are the Flowers From Heaven. Letā€™s Make This World a Safe and Enjoyable Place for Our Kids. Happy International Childrenā€™s Day.

Happy Childrenā€™s Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads:Ā Every Child Should Grow With Love and Care. Letā€™s Make the Lives of the Little Oneā€™s Happy and Healthy.

Happy Childrenā€™s Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: A Warm Wishes for All the Children Worldwide on This Special Day. Happy Childrenā€™s Day!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)