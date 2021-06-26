International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 is observed every year on June 26 by millions of people across the world to raise awareness about global drug misuse and illicit trafficking. Thus, today to raise awareness about social evil 'Drugs', people from different parts of the world are sharing various powerful messages on Twitter. Now, Mumbai Police has also joined the bandwagon. They have shared a powerful message to highlight the ill effect of drugs on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021. They wrote, "Don't snort away you life-line!#InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse #HoshMeinAao." Take a look:

