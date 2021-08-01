Friends are the family that we choose. And this relationship is celebrated across various countries on the International Day of Friendship. International Day of Friendship 2021 will be celebrated on August 1. This celebration is sure to be filled with fun activities, group gatherings and heart-warming Happy Friendship Day 2021 wishes, quotes, greetings, HD images, SMS and messages. Friendship Day 2021 GIF Messages & BFF Quotes: WhatsApp Message, Facebook Greetings, Telegram Stickers and Instagram Captions To Send on August 1.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Friendship Day, My Buddy! You Are Someone I Can Count on in Every Step of My Life. May Our Beautiful Friendship Lasts Forever!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Invaluable Thing I Have Is Your Friendship. I Will Forever Cherish It. Happy Friendship Day Bestie.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I May Not Always Be There With You, but I Will Always Be There for You. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: True Friends Are Those Rare People Who Come To Find You in Dark Places and Lead You Back to the Light. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Some People Are Lovers, Some Are Soulmate and Yet. Some Are Simply Special Called Friends. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every One Has a Friend During Each Stage of Life. But Only Lucky Ones Have The Same Friend in All Stages of Life. Happy Friendship Day.

