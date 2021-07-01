International Reggae Day was first held in Kingston, Jamaica, and was dedicated to celebrating this style of music that birthed giants like Bob Marley - 1980’s Reggae musician who said "every little thing is gonna be alright!” and we believed him. Here's how the Netizens paid tribute in celebration of this Jamaican style of music.

#InternationalReggaeDay: One reggae song that makes your day better, go... Kindly share your response using #MorningFix @NationFMKe pic.twitter.com/LGXiXvUZdS — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 1, 2021

Happy INTERNATIONAL REGGAE DAY! Today, the world celebrates this powerful and much loved genre ✊🏾 In 2018, UNESCO added Reggae music to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Nobody can stop Reggae 👊#InternationalReggaeDay❤️💛💚 pic.twitter.com/lOgx71iLHd — Chris Adede🇰🇪 (@CAdede) July 1, 2021

Happy International Reggae Day!

