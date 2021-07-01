There are so many events lined up on July 1, 2021! Just so many. From India to Canada, people will have all the reasons in the world to celebrate. In India, there are big days such as National Doctor's Day, Chartered Accountants' Day, Maharashtra Krishi Din. While Canada will be observing its birthday, yes, it is also Canada Day on July 1. Let us check what else falls on this amazing date this year.

1. National Doctors' Day in India

2. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Birth & Death Anniversary

3. Chartered Accountants' Day (India)

4. Canada Day

5. Maharashtra Krishi Din

6. Independence Day (Somalia)

7. National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

8. National Gingersnap Day in the United States

9. International Joke Day

10. Ketikoti 2021 in Netherlands

11. International Reggae Day

12. National Postal Worker Day

13. Second Half of the Year Day

14. Zip Code Day

