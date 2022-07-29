International Tiger Day is observed on July 29 every year to spread awareness about the conservation of these endangered species. It was created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia when 13 member countries came together to pledge for doubling the tiger population by 2022. Be a responsible citizen by doing your best in spreading the word about the dangers and problems that are faced by these big cats to save them from extinction. Below, find some International Tiger Day 2022 images and messages that you can send to your loved ones on this global day. Celebrate World Tiger Day by sharing HD wallpapers, quotes & SMS with your friends and family.

International Tiger Day 2022 Images and Messages

International Tiger Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

Tiger Day 2022 HD Wallpapers & Images

International Tiger Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Messages to Send on World Tiger Day 2022

International Tiger Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quotes for International Tiger Day

International Tiger Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

World Tiger Day 2022 Quotes and SMS

International Tiger Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)