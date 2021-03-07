Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day. Doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women’s history. The video Doodle pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)