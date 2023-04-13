Several people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on the 104th anniversary of the tragedy. The Prime Minister said that “the great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India.” Other leaders also took to twitter to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Hundreds of people who were protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the British colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on this day in 1919. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Facts You Should Know About The Amritsar Tragedy.

PM Narendra Modi Paid Tributes to Martyrs

I recall the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh. Their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023

Other Leaders Also Took to Twitter to Pay Tributes

Tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their sacrifice inspired our freedom struggle and will be remembered for many generations to come. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 13, 2023

जलियंवाला बाग के सभी निःशस्त्र शहीदों का आज़ादी की लड़ाई में अमिट योगदान है। हमारे वीर शहीदों की देशभक्ति, समर्पण, साहस, त्याग एवं निःस्वार्थ बलिदान को सदैव याद किया जाएगा। अमर बलिदानियों को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र की ओर से हम सादर नमन करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/SIJ7jgvMJW — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 13, 2023

The #JallianwalaBagh massacre is one of the most horrific atrocities inflicted upon our people during the freedom struggle. Remembering their unparalleled sacrifice & strength on the massacre's anniversary, today. pic.twitter.com/mDQXFyJVjj — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 13, 2023

Several Others Also Paid Tributes to Martys

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on this day in 1919 when hundreds of unarmed Indians were brutally killed by British troops. Today, we pay our respects to the martyrs, remember their sacrifice and honor their bravery in the face of adversity. pic.twitter.com/6RuLYDgz62 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 13, 2023

7 years ago when I visited Jallianwala Bagh what gripped my heart there the most was the silence. A silence that echoed the deafening massacre which brutally took away the lives of hundreds of innocent unsuspecting men, women and children. 104 years years to the fateful day,… pic.twitter.com/eiSVZORTcS — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 13, 2023

Today in 1919, British Indian Army mercenaries fired in #JallianwalaBagh as ordered by General Dyer - who was later forgiven by Mahatma Gandhi. Free India Govt gave pension to these mercenaries, rather than try them for treason. @chandrachurg @ProfKapilKumar @ShubhamAzadHind 1/ pic.twitter.com/VfBANkwlKf — Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)