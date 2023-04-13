Several people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi  on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on the 104th anniversary of the tragedy. The Prime Minister said that “the great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India.” Other leaders also took to twitter to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Hundreds of people who were protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the British colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on this day in 1919. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Facts You Should Know About The Amritsar Tragedy.

PM Narendra Modi Paid Tributes to Martyrs

Other Leaders Also Took to Twitter to Pay Tributes

Several Others Also Paid Tributes to Martys

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)