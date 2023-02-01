Jaya Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) in the Magh month during the Shukla Paksha. It will be celebrated on February 1, 2023. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin on January 31 at 11:53 am and will end on February 1 at 2.01 pm. Devotees on this day worship Lord Vishnu and observe a fast like every other Ekadashi. They wake up before sunrise and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu in the Brahma Muhurta. A special Bhog is prepared and offered to the deities on this auspicious day as devotees also pray to Mata Ekadashi along with Lord Vishnu. It is believed that devotees fasting on this day receive blessings from Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. This day is also considered very auspicious for donations. On the occasion of Jaya Ekadashi 2023, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to celebrate Bhishma Ekadashi. Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Vrat Timings, Significance and Rituals Related to the Auspicious Day for Worshipping Lord Vishnu.

