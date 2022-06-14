The third month of the Hindu Calendar is Jyeshtha which marks many religious observances in India. The full moon day in the month is celebrated widely as Jyeshtha Purnima, which falls on Tuesday, the 14th of June this year. As per the Gregorian calendar, the auspicious day would occur in the summer months of May or June. Jyeshtha Purnima is of great significance in the Hindu religion when married women keep fast for their husband's long life and health. Women, especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India, observe the festival. To mark Jyeshtha Purnima 2022, we have curated WhatsApp greetings, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS. Vat Purnima 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals: Know Fasting Rules and Puja Vidhi To Celebrate the Festival of Married Hindu Women in Maharashtra.

Happy Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes

Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Purnima Greetings

Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes (File Image)

Happy Vat Purnima Messages

Happy Vat Purnima (File Image)

Happy Vat Purnima Images

Vat Purnima Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vat Purnima Wallpapers

Happy Vat Purnima (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)