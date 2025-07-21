Kamika Ekadashi 2025 falls on Monday, 21 July, during Krishna Paksha of Shravan. Devotees observe varied fasts—nirjala (no water), phalahar (fruits and milk), or partial—and perform Vishnu puja, chant Vishnu Sahasranama, and read the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha. The Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha narrates the story of a sinful man who once killed a Brahmin. Seeking redemption, he approached sages who advised him to observe Kamika Ekadashi with devotion. Following their guidance, he fasted, worshipped Lord Vishnu, and offered Tulsi leaves, lamps, and prayers. Pleased by his sincerity, Lord Vishnu forgave his sins and granted him peace and salvation. Below, watch the Kamika Ekadashi vrat katha video to know the sacred story behind the auspicious fasting day observed during the Shravan Maas.

