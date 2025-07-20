Kamika Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is purely dedicated to worshiping Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees observe a strict fast and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu by offering prayers with great devotion. For Hindus, Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most sacred and spiritually rewarding days in the lunar calendar. It falls on the 11th day of each lunar fortnight, occurring twice a month—once during the waxing phase and once during the waning phase of the moon. Kamika Ekadashi 2025 falls on Sunday, July 21. In this article, let’s know more about Kamika Ekadashi 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Kamika Ekadashi 2025 Date and Ekadashi Tithi

Kamika Ekadashi 2025 falls on Sunday, July 21. According to drikpanchang, Kamika Ekadashi Tithi begins at 12:12 PM on Jul 20 and will end at 09:38 AM on Jul 21. Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. The Parana Time (fast-breaking time) will be on July 22 from 05:37 AM to 07:05 AM. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 07:05 AM.

Kamika Ekadashi Significance

Kamika Ekadashi is observed during Chaturmas and Lord Vishnu devotees observe fast on this day to seek his blessings. It is believed that the Kamika Ekadashi fast is equal to conducting the Ashwamedha Yagya. As per religious beliefs, the Kamika Ekadashi fast is considered the most powerful as devotees can get rid of all types of sins which they might have committed knowingly or unknowingly by the grace of Lord Vishnu. Also, offering Tulsi patra on this Ekadashi is considered highly rewarding. It is said that the Kamika Ekadashi vrat also helps devotees get relieved from all types of bad karma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).