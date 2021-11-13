Kartiki Ekadashi or Devuthani Ekadashi is celebrated to worship Lord Vishnu and it is believed that all the auspicious and important work should begin from that day itself. This year Devuthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 14, Sunday. People celebrate by decorating their houses, lighting diyas and drawing Lord Vishnu's rangoli on this auspicious occasion. So, here we've brought some very simple yet amazing rangoli design patterns and tutorial videos to celebrate Kartiki Ekadashi 2021. Tulsi Vivah 2021 Rangoli Designs: Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Design Patterns and Tutorial Videos To Celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Creative Rangoli Design for Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021

Easy Tutorial for Lord Vishnu's Rangoli

Make this Kartiki Ekadashi a Little More Creative with Rangoli

Simple and Beautiful Rangoli Design

Easy and Quick Rangoli Idea for Ekadashi

