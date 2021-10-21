Karwa Chauth 2021 is approaching fast. And applying mehndi is an integral part of the Karva Chauth celebrations. In fact, mehndi is one of the solah shringar items that a woman wears on the festive day. So, if you too, are searching for new Karwa Chauth mehndi designs that are beautiful yet easy to apply. Some of the keywords going viral ahead of the Hindu festival are new mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth 2021, the latest mehandi designs for Karva Chauth Vrat, mehndi designs for back hand, simple and easy mehndi designs for full hand, beautiful mehndi designs for fingers and so on. Check out the list of tutorial videos and images to apply beautiful mehndi designs on hands.

Evergreen Mehndi Design Video for Karwa Chauth

Beautiful Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design

Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design for Front Hand

Easy Full Hand Mehndi Design for Karwa Chauth 2021

Easy Dulhan Mehndi Design For Karwa Chauth

Latest Mehndi Designs for Karwa Chauth

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Easy and Beautiful Mehndi Designs

Easy and Beautiful Mehndi Designs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

