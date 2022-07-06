Kharchi Puja is Tripura's famous Hindu festival that is performed in Agartala in the month of July or August. The holy festival involves the worship of 14 deities known as Chaturdasa Devata. The name of the festival means- cleaning the sins. The Kharchi Festival of Tripura will commence on Thursday, July 7 and continue for a week. The celebrations extend until a week and are held on the temple premises, that is attended by thousands of devotees. In this festival, it is the head of those 14 deities that are worshipped, not the entire body. Here's our compilation of greetings, messages, wishes, WhatsApp status, and SMS for the auspicious occasion. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Father's Day, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Environment Day; Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Happy Kharchi Puja 2022

Kharchi Puja2022 (File Image)

Kharchi Festival 2022 Greetings

Kharchi Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Quotes For Kharchi Puja

Kharchi Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Kharchi Puja HD Wallpapers

Kharchi Puja 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Kharchi Puja SMS

Kharchi Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)