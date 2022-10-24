Kukur Tihar is the second day of Tihar festival that is celebrated with full cheer and delight in parts of North East India and Nepal. Also called Festival of Dogs, Kukur Tihar 2022 will be marked on October 24, Monday. On this day, people worship the dogs to please the God of Death, Yama, as these four-legged animals are known to be his messengers. Celebrate Kukur Tihar by sharing WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD images and SMS with loved ones. Send Kukur Tihar 2022 messages & Happy Kukur Tihar greetings to all the well-wishers and relatives.

Kukur Tihar 2022 Messages & Greetings

Kukur Tihar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads:Wishing a Very Happy Dog Festival of Nepal to My Family. May This Diwali Convey Luck, Happiness, and Prosperity in Your Life.

Happy Kukur Tihar 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Occasion of Deepavali Bring You Lots of Happiness and Amusing Moments. Let’s Have a Fun Tihar!

Kukur Tihar 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Close Our Eyes, Pray to God and Have a Good While Lighting Up Our Houses. Happy Kukur Tihar.

Kukur Tihar SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Want To Wish a Delightful Tihar to All My Friends and Family With Love. Happy Kukur Tihar!

Messages for Festival of Dogs (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Divine Festival Grow the Quantity of Love and Admiration We Have for Each Other. May the Divine Light Make Our Happiness Brighter. Happy Dog Festival of Nepal!

