Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 was celebrated on September 10, Friday, kicking off the 11-day festival of Ganeshotsav. Mumbai's most famous Ganesh Idol, Lalbaugcha Raja is observing its 88th year of Vinayak Chaturthi celebrations. The devotees can witness live mukh darshan, digital aarti and other live streaming details on the fifth day of Lalbaugcha Raja online. They can also get the online prasad details from the official website. Join in getting online darshan as the Hindu festival is being celebrated with much-expected zeal and passion.

Check Out Lalbaugcha Raja's Live Streaming Details of Day 5 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)