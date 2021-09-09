Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated across various places in Mumbai but the respective mandals have been instructed to respect the COVID-19 protocols during the 11-day long festival that begins on Septmeber 10, Friday. Meanwhile, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has come up with an exclusive initiative of delivering online prasad or offerings to all the devotees. They can order the prasad ladoos from the first day of the festival while being seated at their homes. The facility can be availed by scanning the QR code given on their official website and placing the order that is available on the JioMart App. The online prasad facility will be made available in Mumbai and Pune.

Check Out the Latest Announcement by Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)