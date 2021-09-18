Mumbai's very famous Lalbaugcha Raja is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 with full glee and gusto. But this year is quite different as the devotees have the facility to not stand in long queues to get mukh darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja as they can avail the live streaming details of the esteemed Ganapati idol while seated at their homes. So, we've got you the live mukh darshan and online aarti details from Day 9 of Mumbai's Lalbuagcha Raja. Just scroll down to watch the live streaming of Mumbai's famous pandal on ninth day of Ganeshotsav.

Check Out the Live Video of Lalbaugcha Raja from Day 9:

