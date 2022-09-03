While the Ganeshotsav Mandal in south Mumbai gets around crores of devotees each year, who come to seek blessings from the state's very own Lalbaugcha Raja. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, which began on 31 August, reached its fourth day on Saturday 3 September. People who have been virtually updating themselves with all the religious ceremonies organized by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal; here we bring you the live telecast for Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Mukh Darshan that will begin at 4:00 AM on Saturday. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 First Look Unveiled in Mumbai Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav Celebrations (Watch Video).

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Mukh Darshan Live:

