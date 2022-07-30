Hariyali Teej or Sawan Teej falls on the Tritiya of the bright moon fortnight during the Shravan month when North Indian women keep fast for the long lives of their husbands and pray to Goddess Parvati for their prosperity and good health. Hariyali Teej 2022 will be the first Teej of Sawan Maas which will be celebrated on July 31, Sunday. Married women observe the holy day by wearing new clothes, applying henna on their hands, and holding get-togethers while keeping the one-day-long vrat for their husbands. Celebrate Sawan Teej with these Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 messages that we've got for you. Download Sawan Teej wishes, Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 HD images, WhatsApp greetings, Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Facebook status quotes & SMS below.

Hariyali Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Magic of This Teej Bring a Lot of Happiness in Your Life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Festival of Hariyali Teej With Happiness, Religious Devotion and Joy. Happy Sawan Teej.

Hariyali Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati Fulfils All Your Wishes and Get You a Loving Husband Like the Mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Madhusrava Teej.

Hariyali Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Teej Brings New Hopes, Dreams and Positivity to Your Married Life. Happy Sawan Teej.

Hariyali Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Married Women Are Celebrating the Strong Bond of Marriage, Wishing You a Good Life of Love and Togetherness Forever on The Holy Occasion of Hariyali Teej.

