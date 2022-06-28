LGBT Pride day commemorates the Stonewall riots, which began on June 28, 1969, after police raided the Stonewall Inn bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood. The international day is celebrated annually to fight for the rights, equality, increased visibility and dignity of the queer community. This year Gay Pride Day falls on Tuesday. Some pride events include LGBT pride parades, marches, community gatherings, rallies, dance parties, and festivals. We have curated wishes, messages, quotes, sayings, and SMS below to support the gay community virtually. Pride Month 2022 Date, Theme and Meaning: Know History, Significance, Events and Activities To Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Happy LGBT Pride Day 2022 Messages

June Pride Month 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Status Reads: When All Americans Are Treated As Equal, No Matter Who They Are or Whom They Love, We Are All Freer.- President Obama

Gay Pride Day HD Wallpapers

June Pride Month 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Being Gay Is Like Glitter, It Never Goes Away. - Lady Gaga

International LGBT Pride Day Greetings

Rainbow flag (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Wallpaper Reads: International Gay Pride Day 2022

Quotes To Celebrate LGBT Pride Day

June Pride Month 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: I’m Living by Example by Continuing On With My Career and Having a Full, Rich Life, and I Am Incidentally Gay.

LGBT Pride Day 2022 Status

Pride Month 2022 (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: We Should Indeed Keep Calm in the Face of Difference, and Live Our Lives in a State of Inclusion and Wonder at the Diversity of Humanity. - George Takei

