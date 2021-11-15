As Thanksgiving Day 2021 inches closer, Macy's annual parade test has begun in Queens as giant inflammable character balloons were spotted over Citi Field ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2021 that is scheduled for November 25, Monday. The large inflatable balloons of cartoon characters Grogu, commonly known as Baby Yoda, Pokemon's Pikachu and Eeve, along with Ada Twist and Ronald McDonald all set to fly high on the 95th edition of the annual holiday parade next week. Besides that, it's reported that a total of 15 character balloons will feature on the big day.

Check Out the Giant Inflatable Balloons of Cartoon Characters for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021:

