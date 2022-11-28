Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, also called Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, was known for his contributions towards the education of women and oppressed castes. He was a revolutionary, writer, philosopher, and humanitarian and spoke out against caste-based oppression. He even opposed child marriage and he was one of the three biggest influences Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar acknowledged as being the most significant in shaping the country’s constitution. Jyotirao Phule was born on April 11, 1827, in Pune, Maharashtra and people celebrate his death anniversary every year on November 28 for all his contributions to society and the country. On Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Punyatithi 2022, share images and HD wallpapers for free download online as messages and quotes with everyone you know. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers: Send Quotes, Messages and Wishes To Observe the Birth Anniversary of The Great Social Activist.

