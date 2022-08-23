Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed on every Tuesday of Sawan Maas when women keep fast to pray to Teej Mata or Goddess Parvati for marital bliss. It is believed that women who keep the holy fast are blessed with good life, peace and welfare of their family. Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are kept together and worshipped on this religious day. As you celebrate Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022, send Goddess Parvati images, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook greetings, wallpapers & SMS to your family and friends. Download Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 wishes & Happy Mangala Gauri Vrat quotes for free online. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Celebrate Ganeshotsav by Sending Lord Ganesha Images, WhatsApp Messages, Festive Quotes & SMS to Your Family and Friends!

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Wishes & Quotes

Mangala Gaur 2022i Vrat Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Lovely Family Members a Very Blissful and Happy Mangala Gauri Vrat.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On The Tuesdays of The Holy Sawan Month, May Goddess Gauri Shower You with Her Choicest Blessings.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Hearts of All the Sad People Be Enlightened by the Grace and Divine Power of Mother Gauri's Blessing.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of the Goddess Gauri, the Devi of Harmony, Nourishment, Beauty, Devotion and Motherhood Remind Us of Our Capabilities and Help Us Attain Success.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mangala Gauri Vrat. Free Us From the Sorrows of the World and Give Us the Opportunity of a New Life, Oh Supreme Divinity.

