Hindu devotees observe the Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat in the ninth month of the Hindu calendar known as Margashirsha. Margashirsha month in 2022 started on November 19 and will end on December 19 and devotees observe a fast on every Thursday of this month. This is why it falls every week on November 24 and December 1, 8 and 15 this year. For the Second Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022, devotees again observe a Margashirsha Laxmi Vrat or Guruvar Vrat since it is believed that keeping a fast on Thursdays of this month is highly rewarding. Margashirsha Mahalaxmi Puja is kept on this day to appease Goddess Lakshmi. As you prepare to observe the Second Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022, share these greetings and images as WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Margashirsha Guruvar 2022 Start and End Dates in Maharashtra: Know Significance of Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Observed on Every Thursday for Goddess Lakshmi.

