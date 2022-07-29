Muslims in India, Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh will look for the crescent in the evening today, if the moon is sighted today it will mark the beginning of Muharram 1444, which is the first month of Islamic New Year. Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia will embrace the Islamic New year tomorrow, 30th day of July 2022. If the moon is sighted today then Muharram 2022 will commence from Saturday July 30, 2022. And if the crescent is not sighted today then Muharram 2022 will commence from Sunday August 1, 2022. Muslims in Pakistan, India, Iran and Bangladesh will observe Ashura 2022 on the tenth day of Muharram. Also Read: Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia: Cresent Not Seen Today, July 30th Would Be The First Day Of Islamic New Year.

