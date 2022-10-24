Naraka Chaturdashi ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein! Also called Choti Diwali, the is observed on the fourteenth day of Kartik Krishna Paksha in Hindu calendar. Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 is being observed on October 24, Monday. Roop Chaudas is celebrated to commemorate the killing of demon Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama. Celebrate Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali on the same day by sharing beautiful wishes and greetings. Send Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 messages & Roop Chaudas quotes to your friends and family. Forward WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings and HD images to your loved ones now!

Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Messages & Roop Chaudas Quotes

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Naraka Chaturdashi Bring a Pot Full of Health, Wealth, and Life. May God Always Be With You and Bring an End to All Your Strife. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Great Victory Day of Lord Krishna Over Narakasur, Let Us Also Purify Our Souls From Inner Sins and Demons. Celebrate a Safe and Peaceful Happy Naraka Chaturdashi With Your Family.

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Roop Chaturdashi to You. May This Beautiful Day Mark a Wonderful Beginning to the Season of Festivities. Happy Choti Diwali!

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Each and Every Day of Your Life Be Filled With the Blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi. Warm Wishes on Choti Diwali to Everyone.

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Victory of Good Over Evil and the Celebration of Courage Too, May This Naraka Chaturdashi Bring, Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day of Choti Diwali!

