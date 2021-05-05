National Astronaut Day 2021 Images Trend on Twitter

Happy National Astronaut Day Free covid-19 pic.twitter.com/kyMEW2D92V — ADITYA KUMAR (@singhadi0999) May 5, 2021

Some Powerful Quotes by Astronauts

"Most kids probably dream of being an astronaut. I was just the one that never grew out of it." -@Astro_Christina Happy #NationalAstronautDay pic.twitter.com/sO3V4sqVto — Sophia Goings (@ky_saber) May 5, 2021

The First US Human Flight

#OTD in 1961 the Freedom 7 flew with Astronaut Alan Shepard aboard, the first US human spaceflight. It didn't reach orbit, + Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had beaten him to space only three weeks earlier. Still, he returned safe + May 5 is celebrated as National Astronaut Day in the US. pic.twitter.com/ubRJD6158q — People_of_Space: Mars (@People_Of_Space) May 5, 2021

Cute Astronaut Day GIF

Happy National Astronaut Day ☺️ pic.twitter.com/iws46700tI — grant (@grantburt) May 5, 2021

