India observes National Cancer Awareness Day annually on November 7 to spread awareness about leading cancer-causing lifestyles, and the need for further research and early detection of cancer so that more lives can be saved. This observance was announced by former Indian Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in 2014. The motive for observing this day has been to encourage people to get free screenings in government hospitals and municipal clinics. He advised that early detection was very significant since the death rates from cancer in India are high due to late detection being among the many reasons and because he felt early detection can help people on time. On National Cancer Awareness Day 2022, watch and share this video below to know more. National Cancer Awareness Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History and Ways To Observe This Day in India Raising Awareness About Cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Date, History, Significance Of Day Observed To Raise Awareness

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)