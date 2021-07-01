Doctors are godsent. Messiah who do everything in their capabilities to save ones’ life. And to honour these angels, people celebrate National Doctor’s Day in India on July 1 every year. The day was chosen to observe Doctor’s Day in India as it marks the birth and death anniversary of Bidhan Chandra Roy, a celebrated physician who also served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. To celebrate National Doctors’ Day 2021, we bring you a collection of the latest National Doctors’ Day images, Happy Doctors’ Day 2021 HD wallpapers, quotes and more.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Doctor’s Day to an Amazing Doctor! May You Be Blessed With the Happiness and Love That You Have Given to Society!

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Doctor’s Day. I Wish That Your Days Turn To Be As Healthy and Wonderful As You Do for Your Patients!

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Feel Much Better When You Know That You Have a Good Doctor To Take Care of Your Health. To One Such Doctor, I Wish a Happy Doctor’s Day.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Doctor’s Day to All the Doctors Who Always Put Their Patients Before Anything Else.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being a Doctor Is a Great Responsibility and You Are Doing Really Amazing. Sending You Warm Wishes on Doctor’s Day.

National Doctor’s Day 2021 in India: Send Wishes, Greetings, Messages & Images to Doctors on July 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)