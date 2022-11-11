Indians celebrate National Education Day every year on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who made very significant contributions to the Indian education system and was the first Education Minister of post-Independence India. On this day, the several challenges and struggles of the education industry are discussed. The theme for National Education Day 2022 is “Changing course, transforming education,” which captures the main struggle of education in India, which is about understanding and balancing the changing dynamics of the education system. On National Education Day 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and quotes with your loved ones. National Education Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know About the History, Significance and Ways To Celebrate This Day in India That Honours Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

