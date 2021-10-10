Mumbai, October 10: The National Post Day is observed on October 10 every year. The National Post Day (National Postal Day) is an extension of World Post Day, which is celebrated on  October 9. This day is celebrated to hail contribution of the Indian postal department and dakiyas (postmen and postwomen) in over 150 years. Several people today extended greetings on the National Postal Day 2021. Check out National Post Day messages, wishes and greetings below.

