Mumbai, October 10: The National Post Day is observed on October 10 every year. The National Post Day (National Postal Day) is an extension of World Post Day, which is celebrated on October 9. This day is celebrated to hail contribution of the Indian postal department and dakiyas (postmen and postwomen) in over 150 years. Several people today extended greetings on the National Postal Day 2021. Check out National Post Day messages, wishes and greetings below.

Wishing a very happy #NationalPostDay to one & all! Indian postal services is the reason that greetings,letters and even Rakhis reach the remotest parts of the nation!Salute to all the postal service personnel for their honesty and dedication in serving the society at large! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/aRszgSaMok — Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@Vinay1011) October 10, 2021

Greetings on #NationalPostDay These red letter boxes are such a critical part of my childhood memories! Waiting for letters to be sent & received, I’m opening up myself to a sea of nostalgia 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/iSm6ofK7Gf — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) October 10, 2021

Today is #NationalPostDay Postman the best friend of everyone in the village..That Cycle bell, kakhi uniform, bringing smile on the face of elders with that MO slip so many memories linked Hearty wishes to @IndiaPostOffice Our sincere gratitude 🙏 https://t.co/YoaRAvaY1f pic.twitter.com/WJrI6ftZJD — Ananth Kumar (@anantkkumar) October 10, 2021

Happy #WorldPostDay to each one of you, lets us all cherish the importance of postal services, and let's show thankfulness to all those who are engaged in postal services#Post #IndiaPost #NationalPostDay pic.twitter.com/D9ABdvYGH2 — Dr. Bharati Lavekar (@LavekarBharati) October 10, 2021

