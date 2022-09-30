Navratri 2022 celebrations have been going on in the country from September 26, Monday, which has left the devotees completely immersed in the festive fever. The fifth day of Navratri will fall on September 30, Friday, when people will worship Goddess Skandmata for power and prosperity. Skandmata Puja will be performed for the three-eyed and four-armed Goddess who is known to be Lord Kartikeya's mother. Observe the holy day by sending Skandmata Devi wallpapers, festive quotes & SMS to loved ones. Forward Shubh Navratri 2022 wishes & Skandmata images to your friends and family on Day 5 of Shardiya Navratri.

Shubh Navratri 2022 Wishes & Goddess Skandmata Images

Devi Skandamata (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navratri Greetings for Day 5 Celebrations

Devi Skandamata Puja Greetings (File Image)

Maa Skandmata Images and HD Wallpapers

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sharad Navratri 2022 Images for Skandmata Puja

Shubh Navratri 2022 Skandamata Puja (File Image)

